James Investment Research Inc. Sells 13,235 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 136,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 243.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $88.79 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

