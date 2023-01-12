James Investment Research Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $452.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

