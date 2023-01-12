JasmyCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.31 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $183.59 million and approximately $54.31 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00447579 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.71 or 0.31613387 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.01052476 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.