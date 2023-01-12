JasmyCoin Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $184.39 million and $44.36 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003351 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.