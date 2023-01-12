Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.55.

DASH opened at $51.80 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.35.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 998,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. Finally, Galileo PTC Ltd lifted its position in DoorDash by 7.5% during the second quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,169,000 after buying an additional 805,559 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

