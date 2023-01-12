Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Symrise AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Symrise in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Symrise’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Symrise from €107.00 ($115.05) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
