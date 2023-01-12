Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $5.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

CHH opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

