Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Hold

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.
Funko Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of FNKO stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $584.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Funko has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. TCG Capital Management LP bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Funko by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
