Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Hold

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Funko Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $584.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. Funko has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $365.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. TCG Capital Management LP bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Funko by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

