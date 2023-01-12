Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €125.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SY1. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($119.35) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €123.00 ($132.26) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

SY1 stock opened at €105.90 ($113.87) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.40. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

