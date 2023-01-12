JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. JOE has a market cap of $59.19 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JOE has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.