John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $48.78 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.