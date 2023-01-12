Joystick Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.43 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $39.43 million and $54,080.27 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00018136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00238004 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19316787 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,402.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

