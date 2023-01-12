JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Basf in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS traded up €0.47 ($0.51) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €52.17 ($56.10). 2,839,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a twelve month high of €69.15 ($74.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.61.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.