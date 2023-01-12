JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €62.10 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €62.10 ($66.77) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 3.9 %

ETR:SHL traded up €1.87 ($2.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €49.37 ($53.09). The stock had a trading volume of 667,399 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a one year high of €67.44 ($72.52). The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €48.85 and a 200 day moving average of €47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

