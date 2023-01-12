JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $148.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $148.00 price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.61. 749,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,707. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.26. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $221.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.03.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in BioNTech by 39,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

