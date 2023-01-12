JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target to GBX 400

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.63) to GBX 400 ($4.87) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.47) to GBX 388 ($4.73) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.17) to GBX 462 ($5.63) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.67.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.