JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,350” Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,350 ($16.45) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.17) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.19) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.25) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.50).

LON:GSK traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,409.80 ($17.18). 13,411,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £57.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,293.39. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.78). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,467.14.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.70) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,126.39). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.26) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,253.65). Insiders purchased a total of 2,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,362 in the last ninety days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

