JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS) Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) (LON:JPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 557.60 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 561 ($6.83). Approximately 104,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 112,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562 ($6.85).

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £305.80 million and a PE ratio of -48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 561.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (JPS.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

