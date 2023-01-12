JUST Achieves Market Cap of $194.10 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $194.10 million and $10.41 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003344 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.
About JUST
JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.