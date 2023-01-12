Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 2,114 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,114 ($25.76) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.51) to GBX 3,300 ($40.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($18.27) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.80) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($51.66) to GBX 3,620 ($44.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($18.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of LON JET traded up GBX 51 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,083 ($25.38). 63,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,834. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,108 ($50.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,840.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,562.40.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

