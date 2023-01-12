Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $73.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.24.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.09. 43,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,104. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

