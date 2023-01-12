KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.36 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.4 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

