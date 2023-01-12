KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

KEY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,408,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

