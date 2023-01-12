KeyCorp Trims Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price to $9.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MQ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

MQ stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.90. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.53 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Marqeta by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marqeta by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

