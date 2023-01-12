KeyCorp Trims NU (NYSE:NU) Target Price to $5.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.59.

NU stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NU during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

