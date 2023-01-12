KeyCorp Weighs in on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after buying an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

