Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Boosted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after acquiring an additional 501,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 312,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 289,145 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $193.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

