Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.19. 118,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,738. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $435.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

