Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,728 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.