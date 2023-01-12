Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 675,841 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95.

