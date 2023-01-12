Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Sells $84,769.14 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $84,769.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,889,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,046,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $419.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

About Kezar Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

