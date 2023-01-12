KickToken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $151,767.32 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $760,752.67 and approximately $151,767.32 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00042033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00237893 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000098 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,431,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,431,336 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,431,691.22352158. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00620296 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $147,336.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

