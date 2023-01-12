Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KIGRY shares. Oddo Bhf cut Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kion Group from €42.00 ($45.16) to €43.70 ($46.99) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Kion Group

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

