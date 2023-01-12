Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KIGRY shares. Oddo Bhf cut Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kion Group from €42.00 ($45.16) to €43.70 ($46.99) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.12) to €35.00 ($37.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Kion Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.