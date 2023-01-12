KlayUniverse Price Up 28.3% This Week (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $769.27 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04447303 USD and is up 26.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $877.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

