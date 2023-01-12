Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNRRY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($80.65) to €69.00 ($74.19) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of KNRRY stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

