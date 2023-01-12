Komodo (KMD) Price Up 14.1% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.00 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00243064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00080980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,651,403 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

