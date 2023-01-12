Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance
NSKFF opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $45.67.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile
