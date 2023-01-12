Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Stock Performance

NSKFF opened at $40.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $45.67.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

