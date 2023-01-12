Koovs (LON:KOOV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares.

Koovs Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Koovs Company Profile

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

Further Reading

