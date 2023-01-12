Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) vs. First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and Kura Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -$58.54 million N/A N/A Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$130.47 million ($2.03) -6.14

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Wave BioPharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kura Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Wave BioPharma and Kura Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kura Oncology has a consensus target price of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 159.82%. Given Kura Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than First Wave BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -298.98% Kura Oncology N/A -29.26% -27.76%

Volatility and Risk

First Wave BioPharma has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of First Wave BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Wave BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Kura Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About First Wave BioPharma

(Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. The company develops FW-COV, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 gastrointestinal infections; FW-UP, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis; FW-ICI-AC for immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced stage oncology patients; and FW-UC, which is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. It also develops FW-CD, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for Crohn's disease; and adrulipase, an oral, non-systemic, and biologic capsule for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to First Wave BioPharma, Inc. in September 2021. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications. The company has a clinical collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.