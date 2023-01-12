Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 12% This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $233.85 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $27.20 or 0.00151589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

