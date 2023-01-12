KWESST Micro Systems (OTC:KWEMF) Shares Down 1%

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (OTC:KWEMF – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.95. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. The company offers MISST, a proprietary integration of miniaturized sensors, optics, ballistics, and software that provides an enhancement in affordable smart systems and mission capability.

