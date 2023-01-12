Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

