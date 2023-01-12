Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $174.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $178.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

