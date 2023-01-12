LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Down 1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €42.91 ($46.14) and last traded at €43.48 ($46.75). 556,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.94 ($47.25).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

