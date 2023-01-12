Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 1%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. 322,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 636,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 825,179 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Knott David M Jr lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1,529.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 408,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 383,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

