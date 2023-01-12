Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 1%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. 322,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 636,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.59.
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
