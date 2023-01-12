Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $101.42 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

