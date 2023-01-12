Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 270 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 123,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 90,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $178.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.