Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 82,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.11.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

