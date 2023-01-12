Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.76

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.76 and traded as high as C$17.28. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$17.28, with a volume of 2,780 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$85,178.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at C$1,591,772.39.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
Featured Stories
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.