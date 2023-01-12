Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.76

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.76 and traded as high as C$17.28. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$17.28, with a volume of 2,780 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Leon’s Furniture ( TSE:LNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$662.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$85,178.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at C$1,591,772.39.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

