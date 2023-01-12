Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $1.26 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 348.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

SQM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.42. 43,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

